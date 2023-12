New York, Dec 15 (AP) Lights flickered, a subway line was disrupted and some elevators and escalators briefly stopped running when a small explosion at an electrical facility caused a momentary power outage in New York City.

The brief outage just before midnight on Thursday affected most of the city, officials said.

“Essentially people saw a flicker in their lights for about a second a little bit before midnight and then voltage recovered or kind of went back to normal,” Matthew Ketschke, the president of the power utility Con Edison.

Ketschke told reporters early on Friday that a piece of equipment at a Brooklyn substation short-circuited. He said a protective system akin to a circuit breaker isolated the failed equipment, leading to a brief voltage dip.

Ketschke said about 10 people had to be rescued from stalled elevators across the city.

The outage halted subway service between Grand Central Terminal and Wall Street, New York City Transit officials said in a statement on X, formerly Twitter.

The Long Island Rail Road officials said in a separate statement that all of Grand Central's elevators and escalators went out of service as well. (AP)

