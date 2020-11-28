Washington [US], November 28 (ANI): The Royal Family may not be able to celebrate Christmas this year in the traditional way in wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to People magazine's sources, both Prince William and Kate "are waiting to hear (the UK government guidelines)" amid the second lockdown in England.

Queen Elizabeth II is currently in isolation at Windsor Castle with her husband Prince Philip and she is yet to decide whether she will stay there or head to Norfolk's Sandringham Estate for the Christmas and New Year's celebration.

William, Kate, and their three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, are likely to be based at their Anmer Hall mansion up the road from the main Sandringham house, reported People magazine.

Harry, Meghan Markle, and their one-year-old son Archie, on the other hand, will celebrate their first Christman at their new home in California.

Earlier this week, Meghan had opened up about her recent pregnancy loss. (ANI)

