Astore [PoGB], March 10 (ANI): Thousands of people in the upper regions of Astore district of Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan (PoGB) remained stranded on Sunday due to blocked roads, caused by record snowfall and avalanches that occurred a week ago, as reported by the Dawn.

These natural events have severed access to various remote areas, including Dasakram, Chilam, Manimarg, Darle, Kala Pani, Mir Malik, Nanga Parbat Rupal Valley, and Parsheng, leading to severe shortages of essentials such as food, medicine, and a lack of electricity and mobile network connectivity, the Dawn reported.

The avalanches caused significant damage to roads and power lines, making travel and communication extremely difficult. In some areas, residents have resorted to carrying sick individuals on foot, either on their shoulders or by dragging them on mattresses, as the snow has blocked all vehicle access.

In a distressing example, a local community rescued a patient from the Chilum area in Astore and carried him for miles to the nearest hospital in the city, using only a mattress to transport him through the snow.

Aqil Hussain Baqiri, a local resident, expressed the anguish of seeing people being transported in such conditions, as stretchers and wheelchairs are not usable due to the thick snow. Many patients continue to wait for treatment and necessary supplies in these isolated areas, the Dawn reported.

Residents are urgently calling for rescue operations to be initiated to alleviate the worsening situation. They are demanding that the government take swift action to restore access to the affected areas, while also ensuring the delivery of medical aid, food, and other critical supplies to the people trapped by the snow.

The people of PoGB have consistently protested to voice their concerns about various social, economic, and political issues. They demand justice, equality, and improved living conditions, seeking a response from authorities to address their grievances and ensure a better future for their communities. (ANI)

