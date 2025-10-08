Bridgetown [Barbados], October 8 (ANI): Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, leading an Indian Parliamentary Delegation, has arrived in Bridgetown, Barbados, to attend the 68th Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference (CPC) being held from October 5 to 12, 2025, according to a release by the Lok Sabha Secretariat.

The Commonwealth Parliamentary Conference, one of the largest gatherings of parliamentarians from across the Commonwealth, provides a platform for discussion and exchange of ideas on strengthening democratic institutions, promoting good governance, and addressing global challenges through parliamentary diplomacy and cooperation.

Upon arrival, the Indian delegation, headed by Speaker Om Birla, participated in the opening ceremony of the Conference, the release stated.

The Indian Parliamentary Delegation includes Harivansh, Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha; Anurag Sharma, MP and CPA Executive Committee Member; D. Purandeswari, MP and CWP Steering Committee Member; K. Sudhakar, MP; Rekha Sharma, MP; Ajeet Madhavrao Gopchade, MP; Utpal Kumar Singh, Secretary General of the Lok Sabha; and P.C. Mody, Secretary General of the Rajya Sabha.

As part of the conference, Om Birla will chair a key workshop on the theme "Leveraging Technology: Enhancing Democracy through Digital Transformations and Tackling the Digital Divide," the release said.

He will also address the General Assembly of the 68th CPC on the theme "The Commonwealth: A Global Partner," highlighting India's commitment to democratic values, inclusive governance, parliamentary transparency, and global parliamentary cooperation.

Throughout the Conference, seven thematic workshops will be held on a range of contemporary issues. Members of the Indian delegation, including 36 Presiding Officers from 24 State and Union Territory Legislatures of India, will participate in these sessions.

During the week-long conference, Om Birla is also scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with his counterparts from other Commonwealth nations to discuss issues of mutual interest and further enhance parliamentary cooperation, the release by the Lok Sabha Secretariat said.

The 68th CPC, hosted by the Parliament of Barbados and the CPA Barbados branch, brings together more than 600 delegates from over 180 national, state, and provincial legislatures across the Commonwealth under the theme "The Commonwealth - A Global Partner."

India has been an active participant in the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association's initiatives and has consistently contributed to strengthening global democratic dialogue through parliamentary cooperation and capacity building. (ANI)

