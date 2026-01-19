London (UK), January 19 (ANI): The First G M Syed International Conference was held in London to commemorate the 122nd birth anniversary of Sindhi nationalist leader G M Syed. Organised by the Jeay Sindh Freedom Movement (JSFM), the event highlighted Syed's political philosophy and his role as a proponent of unity among what speakers described as oppressed nations.

The conference drew a large gathering of participants from across the United Kingdom, including members of Sindhi, Baloch, Pashtun, Kashmiri, and Gilgit-Baltistan communities. Proceedings began with the Sindhudesh national anthem, followed by a ceremonial cake-cutting. The event was moderated by Tahir Khan.

JSFM Chairman Sohail Abro addressed the gathering, emphasising G M Syed's efforts to bring together marginalised nations such as Sindhis, Baloch, Pashtuns, and Saraikis. He proposed the establishment of a joint platform in the UK to promote unity among these groups, a proposal that received unanimous support from attendees.

Several speakers shared their perspectives on regional political struggles. Faheem Baloch, Foreign Secretary of the Baloch National Movement, referred to G M Syed as a martyr, drawing parallels between his death under house arrest and the imprisonment of Baloch leader Nawab Nauroz Khan. Ayub Mirza, representing the Kashmir, Gilgit, and Baltistan movement, criticised Pakistan's control over those regions following the partition of the subcontinent.

Khurshid Baloch, Director of the Baloch Advocacy and Research Centre, spoke about ongoing challenges faced by the Baloch people, while representatives from MQM London, PTM, and Voice for Missing Persons of Sindh raised concerns regarding political repression, enforced disappearances, and alleged human rights violations. Speakers also recalled personal memories of G M Syed, describing him as a principled and influential leader.

Women representatives, including PTM activist Bibi Sherbano, highlighted the impact of political conflict on families and called for accountability. A historical interview of G M Syed published in 1991 was read aloud to reflect his views on key political issues. Participants from Germany and the UK noted efforts to convey the legacy of leaders such as G M Syed, Bacha Khan, and Nawab Khair Bakhsh to younger generations.

The conference concluded with the adoption of several resolutions calling for recognition of the right to self-determination for various regions, an end to military operations, the release of missing persons, and international attention to resource and governance issues. The organisers described the conference as a step toward strengthening international advocacy and solidarity among participating communities. (ANI)

