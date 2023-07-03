London, Jul 3 (PTI) Leading NRI industrialist Lord Swraj Paul unveiled a new memorial in honour of his late wife, Lady Aruna Paul, at London Zoo and also announced a GBP 1 million donation to the University of Wolverhampton for a new building to be named in her memory later this year.

The new memorial at the Zoological Society of London's (ZSL) London Zoo, which Lord Paul has supported over the years with endowments, overlooks a fountain created in memory of his late daughter Ambika Paul who died of leukaemia at just four years old in April 1968.

Also Read | Pakistan: Imran Khan Launches Party's Flag Hoisting Drive Against 'Fascist' Government's Oppressive Tactics.

Lady Paul, 86, passed away peacefully at her home in London in May last year.

“In celebration of 66 years of marriage and with gratitude for constant love, caring and support of our family,” reads the dedication on the new photographic memorial unveiled on Sunday.

Also Read | France Riots: Protests Ease as President Emmanuel Macron Prepares To Meet Leaders of Both Houses of Parliament.

An emotional Lord Paul spoke of the treasured memories the London Zoo holds for his family at a special gathering, including his son Akash and daughter-in-law Nisha Paul, the House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle and peers from the House of Lords among others.

“As part of the celebration of Aruna's life and achievements, I am pleased to announce that the University of Wolverhampton will name their School of Architecture and Built Environment building the Lady Aruna Swraj Paul Building,” shared Lord Paul, who has served as Chancellor of the university for 25 years.

“I cannot begin to describe the feeling of being involved with this exceptional university for so long. They provide opportunities for those who seek learning and skills, no matter their background or family. They nurture talent, and cherish it as much as I do, and deliver world-leading research in diverse specialities like architecture and the built environment, cancer research and Punjabi studies, the latter being especially dear to my heart as a proud Punjabi man,” he said.

Later this week, the National Health Service (NHS) run Northwick Park Hospital in north London is also set to unveil a refurbished wing in memory of Lady Aruna Paul.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)