Impact Subs in Today's IPL Match for Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru

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As the toss concludes at the Narendra Modi Stadium for Match 42 of the 2026 Indian Premier League, the strategic focus shifts to the five substitutes named by each side. With the Gujarat Titans (GT) electing to bowl first against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), the 'Impact Player' rule is expected to play a decisive role in the second innings. Both captains have named balanced substitute lists, designed to adapt to the heavy dew forecast for later this evening. You can find the Gujarat Titans vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru match scorecard here.

By opting to field first, Gujarat Titans captain Shubman Gill has kept his tactical options open for the run chase. The Titans have included specialist batter Rahul Tewatia among their five substitutes. Tewatia's explosive batting is widely expected to be introduced during the second innings to bolster the top order, likely replacing a specialist bowler once the primary fielding duties are completed.

Gujarat Titans XI: Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Jason Holder, Shahrukh Khan, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Rashid Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj, Manav Suthar

Gujarat Titans Impact Subs

Rahul Tewatia

Glenn Phillips

Anuj Rawat

Nishant Sindhu

Kulwant Khejroliya

Royal Challengers Bengaluru, led by Rajat Patidar, have opted for a more bowling-heavy substitute list. Having been put in to bat, Bengaluru will look to post a substantial total before utilising their Impact Player to defend it. Speedster Rashikh Salam Dar is the primary candidate to be brought into the game during the second innings. Ahmedabad Weather and Rain Forecast for GT vs RCB IPL 2026.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Jacob Bethell, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Impact Subs

Rasikh Salam Dar

Jordan Cox

Mangesh Yadav

Vicky Ostwal

Venkatesh Iyer

The nature of the Ahmedabad pitch historically favours the team batting second, primarily due to the rapid accumulation of dew on the outfield. Ground staff have applied anti-dew agents to the grass, but historical data from the 2026 season suggests that even these measures have a limited effect after 9:00 PM local time.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 07:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).