Bihar Weather Update: 5 Dead As Storms, Lightning, Heavy Rain Hit; IMD Issues Fresh Alerts

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Patna, April 30: The weather across Bihar took a sudden and severe turn on Wednesday (April 29) evening, triggering widespread disruption and damage in several districts across the state. The adverse weather conditions have claimed five lives across the state in the last 24 hours, an official said on Thursday. Reports indicate casualties from multiple districts, with five deaths reported from Patna (2), Bettiah (2), and Begusarai (1) combined, according to preliminary information received from district authorities.

In Patna, two individuals lost their lives after a portion of a sixth-floor under-construction building collapsed, resulting in fatal injuries. The deceased have been identified as Tribhuvan Prasad Sinha (73) and Anita Devi (48). The incident occurred near the Rukanpura Devi Sthan under the jurisdiction of the Rupaspur police station area. The deceased were passing by the location when debris from the structure fell on them. Following the incident, local residents immediately cleared the debris to extricate the two victims and rushed them to a private hospital for treatment; however, both succumbed to their severe injuries while undergoing medical treatment on Thursday. Tamil Nadu Weather Forecast and Rain Prediction: IMD Forecasts Moderate to Heavy Rains for Nilgiris, Coimbatore, and Western Ghats Districts.

The building under construction reportedly belongs to Nand Kishore Singh, as per initial inputs from local sources. In Jehanabad, four people were injured after a portion of a house structure collapsed due to strong winds and heavy rainfall. In Buxar, a tree fell on an e-rickshaw, injuring six passengers travelling in the vehicle at the time of the incident. In the Bhojpur district, strong winds caused the pontoon bridge at Mahuli to snap into three parts, disrupting local connectivity. Meanwhile, in Supaul, a lightning strike set a coconut tree on fire, triggering panic among local residents.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had earlier warned of challenging weather conditions, and the impact became clearly visible as storms and heavy rainfall swept across the state, including the capital city of Patna. Strong winds, heavy rain, and lightning strikes were reported from multiple locations, further worsening the situation and leading to damage to infrastructure and property. The storm, which began around 6 p.m., caused significant destruction within just one to two hours, leaving several areas severely affected.

Wedding tents were blown away in several areas, electric poles were uprooted, and large trees collapsed, blocking key roads and disrupting normal movement. Nearly 20 districts reported severe impact, leaving residents distressed and affecting daily life across affected regions. The India Meteorological Department has issued fresh alerts for the coming days in view of the evolving weather situation. According to the Patna Meteorological Centre, temperatures are expected to dip by 2–3 degrees Celsius over the next 24 hours, followed by a rise of 3–4 degrees C in the subsequent 48 hours. Delhi Weather Update: Sudden Rain, Hailstorm Bring Relief Across NCR, IMD Issues Alerts (Watch Videos).

Minimum temperatures are also likely to gradually increase by 3–4 degrees C during this period, as per the forecast. Adverse weather conditions are expected to persist on May 1, with thunderstorms, lightning, and strong winds likely in several districts across Bihar. On May 2, heavy rainfall and winds (50–60 km/h) are expected in Katihar, Kishanganj, and Purnea districts. Similar conditions are forecast in Araria, Madhepura, Saharsa, and Supaul districts on May 3, while a statewide alert has been issued for thunderstorms, lightning, and winds of 40–50 km/h across Bihar on May 4. Authorities have urged residents to remain cautious, avoid unnecessary movement during adverse weather, and follow safety advisories as the state braces for continued unstable weather conditions in the coming days.

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (IANS). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 07:27 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).