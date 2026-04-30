Jabalpur Boat Accident: 4 Dead, 18 Missing As Cruise Boat With 40 Aboard Capsizes in Bargi Dam Amid Sudden Storm

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At least four people drowned and 18 others remain missing after a cruise boat carrying 35 to 40 passengers overturned in the Bargi river on Thursday. According to local police, the accident occurred when a sudden, violent storm struck the Jabalpur district, causing the vessel to capsize in the choppy waters. Emergency teams and local authorities launched an immediate search and rescue operation, successfully pulling 18 survivors from the river. However, high winds and poor visibility have hampered efforts. Police confirmed that 15 to 18 individuals are still unaccounted for, and specialized diving teams are continuing the search. Mathura Boat Accident: Death Toll Rises to 10 As Boat Carrying 30 Devotees Collides With Floating Bridge in Yamuna River, Several Missing (Watch Videos).

Sudden Storm Causes Deadly Cruise Boat Capsize in Jabalpur

4 drown after cruise boat with 35 to 40 people overturns in Bargi river in Jabalpur district due to sudden storm: Police — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 30, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 4 TruLY Score 4 – Reliable | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 4 on LatestLY. The information comes from reputable news agencies like (PTI ). While not an official source, it meets professional journalism standards and can be confidently shared with your friends and family, though some updates may follow.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 30, 2026 07:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).