Los Angeles, Jun 12 (AP) The Los Angeles Police Department has made nearly 400 arrests and detentions since Saturday in connection to immigration protests.

The vast majority arrests have been for failing to leave the area in defiance of requests from law enforcement, according to police.

Also Read | Earthquake in Pakistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.7 on Richter Scale Jolts Peshawar, No Casualties Reported.

There have been a handful of more serious charges including for assault against police officers and for possession of a Molotov cocktail and a gun. (AP)

Also Read | Donald Trump 'Acknowledges' Elon Musk's Apology for His Recent Comments, Says White House (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)