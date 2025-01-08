Tel Aviv [Israel], January 8 (ANI/TPS): A long-term study of lung cancer in Israel released on Wednesday by the Health Ministry found that smoking -- both active and passive -- remains the primary risk factor.

"The link between smoking and lung cancer is unequivocal. While trends in recent years suggest a decrease in mortality rates, continued efforts are needed to reduce smoking rates and prevent further lung cancer cases," said Professor Lital Keinan-Boker, Director of the ministry's National Center for Disease Control.

Also Read | Israel-Palestine Conflict: Bodies of 2 Israeli Hostages Recovered by Soldiers in Gaza, Defence Minister Says.

The comprehensive report on lung cancer diagnoses and mortality by the ministry's National Center for Disease Control, covered the years 1996-2021.

In 2021, Israel saw 2,907 new cases of lung cancer, with a significant disparity between men and women. Men accounted for 60.3 per cent of the diagnoses, while women made up 39.7 per cent. Lung cancer claimed the lives of 1,875 patients that year.

Also Read | Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Missile Attack in Zaporizhzhia Killed 13 Civilians, Official Says.

Of those cases, 80-90 per cent were linked to tobacco use.

Lung cancer rates are highest among individuals aged 55 and over, with only 8.3 per cent of new diagnoses occurring in those under 55. Among various demographic groups, lung cancer diagnoses show stark variations in age and incidence.

The data also revealed a steady decline in lung cancer incidence among Jewish men, with a 3.5 per cent decrease in rates from 2016 to 2021. However, the incidence rate among Jewish women has remained relatively stable, staying low since 2014. In contrast, lung cancer rates among Arab men have remained stable over the same period, with the highest incidence observed in this group, while rates for Arab women remain the lowest across all population groups.

The average age of lung cancer diagnosis in 2021 was 70.8 years for Jewish men, 66.9 years for Arab men, 70.3 years for Jewish women, and 63.4 years for Arab women. These figures illustrate the earlier onset of lung cancer among Arab populations, particularly Arab women, who have the lowest average age at diagnosis.

In terms of survival rates, there has been some improvement over the years. The survival rate for Jewish men increased from 15.3 per cent in 1996-2002 to 25.7 per cent in 2010-2017. Similarly, survival rates for Jewish women rose from 23.3 per cent to 38.1 per cent in the same periods. For Arab men, the survival rate increased from 14.4 per cent to 20.5 per cent, while for Arab women, it went from 19.7 per cent to 33.9 per cent.

Mortality rates have also shown signs of improvement, particularly among Jewish men, where mortality rates have decreased by 3.4 per cent since 2011. Arab men saw a more significant decrease of 7.3 per cent, while mortality rates among Jewish women dropped by 2 per cent since 2016. Conversely, mortality rates for Arab women have remained stable.

In an international context, Israel ranks 55th in lung cancer incidence and 78th in mortality rates compared to other countries, based on data from 185 regional and national cancer registries reported to the World Health Organization. (ANI/TPS)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)