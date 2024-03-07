Kathmandu [Nepal], March 7 (ANI): The Pashupatinath Temple in Nepal is radiating a vibrant aura as it underwent a transformation in anticipation of the Maha Shivaratri festival, to be celebrated Friday.

Elaborate decorations adorn the temple surroundings, with Saints and Sadhus, including the revered Naga Babas, establishing camps in various locations. This year, the Pashupati Area Development Trust will extend a warm welcome to over 500 saints from both Nepal and neighbouring India.

Also Read | Sweden Joins NATO After Completing Its Accession Process, Ends Decades of Post-Second World War Neutrality.

"The scenario in and around Pashupatinath temple is joyous, it's more brimming than the earlier year. While I made up to the viewpoint, I saw numerous Sadhu camped on all the way. The only bridge that leads to here was packed with people, me and my friend managed to get through that crowd," Avash Simkhada, a devotee, told ANI.

Sadhus, hailing from diverse regions of India and Nepal, find accommodation at Annapurna Bhandar, Swargadwari Ashram, Nirmala Akhada, and Parmananda Ashram within the renowned Pashupatinath Temple premises. The Maha Shivaratri, a night dedicated to Lord Shiva, the preserver, falls on Friday, March 8, this year, drawing an estimated one million pilgrims to the sacred temple.

Also Read | CBI Busts Human Trafficking Network Sending Indians to Russia-Ukraine War Zone.

Maha Shivaratri, known as the Night of Lord Shiva, is observed with immense fervour not only in Nepal but also in India and other Hindu-majority countries. Typically occurring on the 13th night or 14th day of the lunisolar month according to the Lunar Calendar, this day sees a multitude of devotees thronging every temple dedicated to Lord Shiva.

As one of Nepal's major festivals, Maha Shivaratri, translating to the "Night of Shiva," is celebrated on the 14th day of the dark fortnight of the Magha month in the Hindu lunar calendar.

Believers hold that on this day, the stars in the Northern Hemisphere align in an optimal position to elevate one's spiritual energy, with the Shiva principle being particularly active during this auspicious time.

Maha Shivaratri signifies the convergence of Shiva and Shakti, commemorating the night when Lord Shiva performed the "Tandav," the cosmic dance. Hundreds of thousands of devotees make pilgrimages to the Pashupatinath Temple in Kathmandu, regarded as one of the holiest Hindu shrines.

Pashupatinath is revered as the Guardian and Protector of the Kathmandu Valley and Nepal. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)