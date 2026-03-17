Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 17 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis interacted with a UK Parliamentary delegation in Mumbai at the Mantralaya and held discussions focusing on strengthening bilateral partnership prospects under the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA) and deepening collaboration across key sectors, including pharma, electronics, technology and higher education.

In a post on X on Monday, the Maharashtra CM stated that the UK delegation was led by Liam Byrne, Chair and Member of Parliament (MP) for Birmingham Hodge Hill and Solihull North, and included MPs Sonia Kumar (Dudley), Sarah Edwards (Tamworth), John Cooper (Dumfries and Galloway), Dan Aldridge (Weston-super-Mare), Alison Griffiths (Bognor Regis and Littlehampton), Justin Madders (Ellesmere Port and Bromborough) and Joshua Reynolds (Maidenhead). Officials from the British Consulate were also present.

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Fadnavis, in his post, further stated that he was "glad to know about the learnings of the delegation about Indian democracy and systems".

He elaborated on the prospects for enhancing cooperation between Maharashtra and the United Kingdom, particularly in the backdrop of CETA, which aims to significantly expand trade and investment ties between India and the UK.

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He also underscored the opportunities created by the Maharashtra Industry, Investment and Services Policy 2025, which he said ensures a seamless investment journey for global investors and supports expansion in manufacturing, energy and innovation, reinforcing Maharashtra's position as a major hub for global business and technological advancement.

"I was glad to know about the learnings of the delegation about Indian democracy and systems during this visit. Our interaction was about the prospects and partnership between Maharashtra and the UK, highlighted by the India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), which opens vast opportunities for collaboration in pharma, electronics, technology, and higher education, transforming historic ties into a modern engine for mutual growth and global progress. The Maharashtra Industry, Investment and Services Policy 2025 ensures a seamless journey for global investors, fostering expansion in manufacturing, energy and innovation and strengthening the state's position as a hub for global business and technological advancement," his post read.

The discussion also touched on cooperative avenues in sectors such as higher education and skills development, aligning with broader India-UK objectives to foster innovation and academic linkages through trade and strategic partnership frameworks. (ANI)

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