San Juan (Puerto Rico), Jan 12 (AP) Voters in St. Maarten have upheld the Dutch Caribbean territory's main political party, the National Alliance, in general elections.

The party of the current prime minister, Silveria Jacobs, won four of Parliament's 15 seats, according to preliminary results released on Friday.

The United People's Party won three seats in Thursday's election. A handful of smaller parties were elected to remaining seats.

More than 120 candidates from eight parties had vied for a seat in the unicameral Parliament.

Officials reported a 65 per cent voter turnout, with more than 22,500 people registered to vote and some 14,600 votes cast.

The territory's prime minister will be chosen and appointed by a majority in Parliament.

St. Maarten, which shares an island with the French territory of St. Martin, continues to struggle with poverty, human trafficking and a lack of affordable housing. (AP)

