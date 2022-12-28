Kathmandu [Nepal], December 28 (ANI): Two-way trade between Nepal and China via Rasuwa/Kerung port has officially resumed its operation from Wednesday, Nepal Foreign Ministry has said.

"Rasuwa/Kerung port between Nepal and the People's Republic of China has officially resumed its operation for two-way trade from today," the Nepal Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Also Read | Five North Korean Drones Crossed into South Korea, Prompting South Korea’s Military to … – Latest Tweet by Reuters.

"The Department of Commerce of the Tibet Autonomous Region of the People's Republic of China organized an official ceremony in Kerung today to observe the opening of the port. Similarly, Hilsa/Purang port has also been opened for one-way trade from 26 December 2022," it added.

The Nepal Foreign Ministry said the resumption of the ports is expected to augment bilateral trade between Nepal and China. The Chinese Embassy in Kathmandu stated that China was looking forward to importing more goods from Nepal.

Also Read | General Alexei Maslov, Former Russian Army Commander Dies 'Suddenly' After President Vladimir Putin Cancels Trip to His Tank Enterprise.

The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported that six cargo trucks fully loaded with Nepali goods went through the port and entered China.

"In recent years, Kerung port has continuously improved its infrastructure and customs clearance efficiency, leading to a rapid growth of trade. The total import and export trade volume of Kerung port from 2015 to 2020 reached 14.71 billion yuan," stated the Chinese Embassy in the press release, as quoted by the Nepali newspaper.

The resumption of key trade between China and Nepal came two took place after CPN-Maoist Centre chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' was sworn in as Prime Minister of Nepal on Monday.

He was sworn in by President Bidhya Devi Bhandari a day after his appointment as PM following fresh elections in the Himalayan nation.

Dahal, also known by his nom de guerre Prachanda, was appointed PM for the third time after he secured the support of 169 members of the Parliament to form the new government. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)