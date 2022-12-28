Mumbai, December 28: In an unfortunate incident that took place in Russia, a former Russian army commander has passed away all of a sudden. As per reports, the former Russian army commander identified as General Alexei Maslov died a day after Russian President Vladimir Putin allegedly cancelled his trip to the tank enterprise, where Maslov worked.

According to a report in the Daily Star, 69-year-old Maslov died on on Christmas Day in a Moscow military hospital. Interestingly, Maslov worked at the tank enterprise as an international sales ambassador, which was supposed to be visited by President Putin. In an official statement, Uralvagonzavod plant said that he passed away in a hospital. Vladimir Putin's Private Army Launches Second Recruitment Drive for Prisoners Including Those Jailed for Murder and Sex Offences: Report.

Reportedly, Russian President was supposed to fly to the plant in Nizhny Tagil on Christmas Eve, however, he cancelled his plan last minute. As per reports, since 2008, General Alexei Maslov was Russia’s chief military representative to NATO. Maslov's sudden death comes after Alexander Buzakov (65), general director of Admiralty Shipyards in St Petersburg, who was in charge of building new submarines also died all of a sudden.

After the two deaths were reported, the FSB security service has formed an 'investigative group' to investigate the sudden deaths of Russian officials. Reports suggest that both, Maslov and Buzakov were healthy a day before their sudden passing away. Maslov had served as the commander-in-chief of the Russian ground forces from 2004 to 2008. Vladimir Putin Faces Risk of Being Assassinated? West Plotting to Kill Russian President and Start Nuclear War, Claims Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Later, Maslov took up the role of Russia's chief military representative to NATO in Brussels. Over there, he worked closely with Dmitry Rogozin, who was said to be close to President Putin, however, he was abruptly removed as the head of Russian Space Agency in the summer.

