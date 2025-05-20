Abu Dhabi [UAE], May 20 (ANI/WAM): Day Two of Make it in the Emirates, held under the theme National Creation and Emirati Talent, concluded with strong participation from industrial leaders, government entities, innovators, and aspiring professionals. The day featured a dynamic programme of panel discussions, educational sessions, and networking opportunities focused on empowering local talent, advancing industrial skills, and highlighting the vital role Emiratis play in shaping the future of the UAE's industrial landscape.

Organised by ADNEC Group and hosted by Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology, in strategic partnership with the Ministry of Culture, the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, and ADNOC, Make it in the Emirates is taking place at ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi until 22 May, with participation from over 720 exhibitors.

Among the highlights of the day was a press conference held at the International Holding Company (IHC) stage, where IHC and Al Ain Farms Group announced an AED 1.8 billion commitment in support of the UAE's food security strategy. Additionally, e& signed a strategic agreement with Aleria, an IHC Group company, to provide AI-powered solutions tailored for SMEs, enhancing operational efficiency and supporting adoption of next-generation technologies.

The Ministry of Culture signed several Memoranda of Understanding at the Handicrafts Exhibition within Make it in the Emirates with entities such as the General Women's Union, Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts under the Emirates Red Crescent, the Ghars Centre for Social Empowerment part of the Fujairah Charity Association, and the Department of Antiquities and Museums - Ras Al Khaimah.

In the field of electric mobility, UAE-based brand E Daddy announced a strategic partnership with Robust, a regional battery technology leader, to manufacture advanced battery packs for the new E Daddy X7 electric delivery bike. The collaboration marks a major milestone in establishing a fully UAE-based electric mobility ecosystem, covering design, engineering, production, and assembly. Robust will produce E Daddy's in-house designed battery packs locally, ensuring faster market readiness, improved quality control, and alignment with sustainability goals.

Make it in the Emirates also continued to serve as a hub for investment and industrial collaboration. A dedicated section of the exhibition featured key economic enablers including IHC, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Mubadala Investment Company, Abu Dhabi Exports Office, and KEZAD Group. Their presence reflects a shared commitment to enabling manufacturers, supporting new partnerships, and expanding access to capital, infrastructure, and resources across the UAE's industrial sector.

The Handicrafts sector brought together artisans, cultural institutions, and heritage-driven businesses actively preserving and reimagining traditional Emirati crafts. From Talli embroidery and Khous weaving to ceremonial daggers and eco-friendly camel leather goods, exhibitors shared not only handmade products but also the stories, values, and techniques behind them. Organisations such as Al Ghadeer UAE Crafts are empowering women with heritage skills and transforming them into sustainable livelihoods. Businesses like Khunair are reviving forgotten crafts and cultivating demand for locally made ceremonial items. Dubai Culture and Arts Authority highlighted the importance of cultural transmission, while Al Khaznah Leathers showcased the fusion of tradition and innovation through sustainable craftsmanship.

The day also marked the launch of the Industrialist Career Fair--a dedicated platform to connect Emirati talent with leading industrial companies. The Vision Hall hosted high-level panel discussions featuring successful UAE entrepreneurs, who shared their journeys from local startups to global businesses, alongside a fireside chat on Emiratisation and the Year of Community.

At Momentum Hall, sessions focused on emerging technologies and new frontiers within the UAE's industrial ecosystem. A spotlight was placed on the UAE's contributions to space exploration, including domestically manufactured components supporting the Arab world's first interplanetary mission. (ANI/WAM)

