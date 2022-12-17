Dhaka, Dec 17 (PTI) The historic makeshift stage that consisted of a table and two chairs used by Pakistan's last military commander AAK Niazi while signing the surrender instrument in December 16, 1971, has been kept at the National Museum here for display as a major liberation war relic, a media report has said.

While the makeshift stage used for the signing of the surrendering instrument, considered to be world's first ever such surrender ceremony in public, has been put out for display, it remained largely unknown how the stage was set in haste and who was entrusted with the task until 2012 when an Indian war veteran, Brigadier General Sant Singh, told the country's official Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) news agency that he was the man, who arranged the historic ceremony

The Bangladesh Liberation war, which was fought with the help of India, in 1971, broke after the sudden crackdown at midnight past on March 25, 1971 in the erstwhile East Pakistan by the Pakistani troops and ended on December 16.

The same year Pakistan conceded defeat and unconditionally surrendered in Dhaka to the allied forces comprising the freedom fighters and the Indian soldiers.

Officially three million people were killed during the nine-month long war.

Speaking to BSS on the sidelines of a ceremony in Dhaka, Singh revealed the interesting piece of information, though it was not an issue of great concern for him or anybody else against the backdrop of a historical episode.

The old general, whom the freedom fighters in 1971 fondly called "Brigadier Babaji" because of his attire - typical Sikh turban and beard -- and affectionate attitude - was in Dhaka along with several other foreigners who were awarded "Friends of Liberation War Honour".

Singh, 94 at that time, recalled that as the Pakistani commander agreed to surrender in talks with India's eastern command's general staff chief Major General JFR Jacob at Dhaka Cantonment, he was asked to arrange the event at the Racecourse.

"I thought a table and two chairs will be needed for signing the 'instrument of surrender' and so I looked around for a suitable table and the chairs at General Niazi's office," Singh said.

He added: "(Then) I saw the table and grabbed it along with two chairs and rushed to the Racecourse Maidan.

The nonagenarian general, however, looked at this reporter with a smile and a little surprise gesture as, of all the important things, why he was being asked about "a table and two chairs".

Singh said he did not get enough time to select a suitable corner at the Racecourse to set up the simple makeshift stage and ensure security.

Years later, Liberation War time K Force commander and liberated Bangladesh's first Army chief Major General Shafiullah, in a conversation with this BSS journalist told that he was actually asked to set the stage at Racecourse.

But as Shafiullah, a major at that time, reached the scene "I saw the task has been done already by somebody else."

"Till today (that day) I have no idea who did it," he said and then this reporter told him the Singh's story and Shafiullah smiled with amusement.

Singh, a recipient of India's top gallantry award Maha Vir Chakra (MVC) twice, said he had carried out another crucial task of interrogating Niazi in line with intelligence requirements immediately after the surrender ceremony.

"We needed to interrogate him for quite a long time on that evening for the military requirement or security reasons . . . to know about the location of his troops, their previous plans etc," said Singh.

Later, he said, Niazi was brought to his residence by the Indian troops "and I went to his home (at cantonment) too".

"I deployed 30 Indian soldiers to guard the house . . . we were concerned that he could flee as on the previous night several high-ranking Pakistani military officers fled the country in helicopters through Burma," he said.

The citation of Bangladesh's honour awarded to Singh pointed out that as commander of the Indian military's FJ Sector in 1971, Bengali freedom fighters fondly called him "Babaji" whom he trained for the war.

"After capturing Mymensingh he advanced towards Dhaka via Modhupur and reached Dhaka on December 16 before the surrender of the Pakistani Army. He always led his troops from the front," read the citation.

Singh, however, told BSS that the most memorable moment for him was the liberation of Dhaka and "this is the biggest achievement of my career".

The citation acknowledged his boldness and decisiveness during the time of liberating Dhaka.

Singh was awarded the second MVC after he captured Mymensingh and Madhupur in Bangladesh while he was leading just one infantry battalion against two of the enemy.

