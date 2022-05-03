Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], May 3 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported 1,352 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Monday, bringing the national total to 4,450,859, according to the health ministry.

There are four new imported cases, with 1,348 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

A further five deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 35,555.

The ministry reported 6,074 new recoveries, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 4,378,864.

There are 36,440 active cases, including 66 in intensive care and 44 in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 12,380 vaccine doses administered on Monday alone and 85.1 percent of the population have received at least one dose, 81.9 percent are fully vaccinated and 49.1 percent have received boosters. (ANI/Xinhua)

