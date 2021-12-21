Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], December 21 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia recorded 2,589 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours until midnight Monday, bringing the total tally to 2,721,544, according to the health ministry.

Of the new cases 46 are imported and 2,543 are local transmissions, showed data released on the ministry's website.

The ministry reported 43 more deaths from the pandemic, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll to 31,135.

An additional 3,810 recovered COVID-19 patients were discharged, bringing the total number of recoveries to 2,638,191 in the Southeast Asian country.

There are currently 52,218 active cases, with 379 of them held in intensive care units including 210 in need of assisted breathing.

Malaysia reported that 145,004 vaccine doses were administered on Monday and that some 79.5 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 78.3 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

