Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], November 22 (ANI/Xinhua): Malaysia reported another 4,854 new COVID-19 infections as of midnight Sunday, bringing the national total to 2,586,601, according to the health ministry.

Twelve of the new cases are imported, with 4,842 being local transmissions, data released on the ministry's website showed.

Also Read | Peng Shuai Makes an Appearance During an Event in China, WTA Chief Says 'Video Insufficient to Ensure Her Safety' (Watch Video).

Another 24 deaths have been reported, bringing the death toll to 30,002.

Another 5,525 patients have been released after recovery, bringing the total number of cured and discharged to 2,487,809.

Also Read | ‘Imran Khan Govt Damaged Pakistan's Islamic Identity’, Says PDM Chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.

There are 68,790 active cases, 541 are being held in intensive care and 267 of those are in need of assisted breathing.

The country reported 36,028 vaccine doses administered on Sunday alone, some 78.6 per cent of the population have received at least one dose and 76.5 per cent are fully vaccinated. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)