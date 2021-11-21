There has been a global outcry about the Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai who has reportedly gone missing. The likes of Novak Djokovic, Naomi Osaka had raised their concerns about Peng Shuai's disappearance. However, amid the global outcry, the tennis star appeared in a Junior Tennis Championship in China and was seen posing for pictures with the kids. Dressed in Bluejacket, Peng Shuai looked happy. The pictures and videos of the event were shared by Chinese media. However, the WTA Chief said that the video is insufficient to prove her safety. Peng Shuai Missing Case: Novak Djokovic Supports WTA’s Decision of Possible Pull Out of China After Tennis Star’s Disappearance.

As one may recall, the tennis ace had accused Zhang Gaoli, a top Chinese of a sexual assault on her social media account on Weibo. Post this, her account was active but Shuai was not to be found. Her colleagues could not reportedly get in touch with her. Many were scared for her life and raised their voices on social media as well. For now, let's have a look at the pictures shared by Chinese media.

Video:

Video shot by my colleague Cui Meng at the National Tennis Center showing Peng Shuai signing signature on large-sized tennis balls at the opening ceremony of Junior Tennis Challenger Final, a way of inspiring more kids to play tennis as hobby and may also as career pic.twitter.com/Sbyj5V5a7Y — Qingqing_Chen (@qingqingparis) November 21, 2021

Another video:

Peng Shuai showed up at the opening ceremony of a teenager tennis match final in Beijing on Sunday morning. Global Times photo reporter Cui Meng captured her at scene. pic.twitter.com/7wlBcTMgGy — Hu Xijin 胡锡进 (@HuXijin_GT) November 21, 2021

The WTA had even threatened to pull out of China if Peng Shuai's safety was not ensured. Novak Djokovic had also fully supported the decision of WTA withdrawing from China if Peng was not found.

