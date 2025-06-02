Male, Jun 2 (PTI) Maldives occupies a "very special place" in New Delhi's foreign policy, not because of its strategic geographical location but because it is India's neighbour, Indian High Commissioner G Balasubramanian has said.

In a recent interview with sun.mv news portal, Balasubramanian expressed hope India and Maldives will always work together for the benefit of the region as a whole.

Also Read | Gautam Adani-Led Adani Group Faces New Probe in US Over Alleged Iranian LPG Imports: Report.

The diplomat said Maldives is important to India not because of its strategic geographical location, but because "we have been neighbours, and we will continue to be neighbours".

"We are one of the closest partners to Maldives, and so are you for us... for India in its diplomatic outreach, 'Neighbourhood First' is one of its major policies. And in the 'Neighbourhood First Policy', Maldives occupies a very special place," he said.

Also Read | Operation Sindoor Outreach: All-Party Delegations Likely To Call on PM Narendra Modi After Returning Home From Global Outreach Mission.

Balasubramanian said in India, there is a "complete recognition" of the importance that Maldives has "in our relationship in our neighbourhood".

India and Maldives are very close to each other both culturally, people-to- people, and contact-wise, he said.

"There are linguistic linkages also and we have always been there, standing shoulder to shoulder with Maldives in the growth that both our countries have witnessed in the past 60 years,” Balasubramanian said.

This year marks the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Maldives.

The ties between India and the Maldives came under severe strain after Muizzu, known for his pro-China leanings, took charge of the top office in November 2023.

Within hours of his oath, he had demanded the withdrawal of Indian military personnel from his country. Subsequently, the Indian military personnel were replaced by civilians.

There was a thaw in the relations as Muizzu vowed to boost the bilateral ties with India during his visit to Delhi in October last year.

Affirming India's commitment to the principle of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', meaning the whole world is one family, Balasubramanian said India wants all countries to grow together peacefully and resolve any differences between each other through negotiations and dialogue only.

"We have been solid partners for many years, many decades together. And our concept is ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam'... So we treat all our friends, our neighbourhood, particularly in the Global South, as very important partners to grow together.

"We are happy to share our technology, experiences, and we are happy to come to assistance whenever it is required, whether it is the Indira Gandhi medical hospital that was set up earlier or the various other projects," the envoy said.

Last month, India extended crucial financial support to the Maldives through the rollover of the USD 50 million Treasury Bill for one more year, a move the Maldivian government said will support its ongoing efforts to implement fiscal reforms for economic resilience.

India has maintained that the Maldives is its key maritime neighbour and also an important partner in the 'Neighbourhood First' policy and Vision 'MAHASAGAR' (Mutual and Holistic Advancement for Security and Growth Across Regions).

India has recently signed 13 MoUs with the Maldives for enhancing ferry services in the island nation, with an MVR 100 million grant, expanding maritime connectivity and uplifting community livelihoods. PTI

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)