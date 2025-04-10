Washington, Apr 10 (AP) Ryan Routh, the man accused of trying to assassinate Donald Trump on golf course, will be charged with attempted first-degree murder and terrorism, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said on Thursday.

Prosecutors say Routh methodically plotted to kill Trump at Trump's West Palm Beach golf course last September. Routh allegedly aimed his rifle at a Secret Service agent, who opened fire and prompted him to drop his weapon and flee without firing.

The Secret Service had spotted Routh before Trump came into view at the golf course.

“Attempting to take the life of a former president and a leading presidential candidate isn't just an attack on one man — this was a political attack against our Republican form of government and our shared American values,” Uthmeier said.

This entry has been updated to reflect that Routh will be charged with attempted first-degree murder, not first-degree murder. (AP)

