Punjab [Pakistan], December 21 (ANI): Police arrested a man in Pakistan's Punjab province for allegedly making disparaging remarks against a companion of the Prophet, local media reported.

The arrest was made on Sunday in the Taxila city of Punjab province, Dawn newspaper reported.

Also Read | US, UK Send Cyberwarfare Teams to Ukraine Amid Concerns Over Russia.

The man was arrested after a group of local religious leaders informed the police. They said that the suspect had allegedly used derogatory language against one of the Prophet's companions publicly in a hotel.

The religious leaders were led by Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan's area president who reportedly informed the police.

Also Read | Goa Assembly Elections 2022: Arvind Kejriwal to Goa Today, Will Hold a Press Conference at Cidade.

The group presented video footage against the suspect. Soon after the incident was reported, police registered a case against the suspect and launched a hunt to arrest him.

Later, police took him into custody during a raid on his house and sent him behind bars.

Pakistan continues to be a cause of concern for rights activists in the country.

Pakistan has registered thousands of blasphemy cases, which are mostly against religious minorities like Hindus, Christians, Shia and Ahmadiya Muslims from 1987 till today, according to several reports by rights groups.

A large number of these blasphemy cases in Pakistan are still awaiting justice. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)