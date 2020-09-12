London [UK], September 12 (ANI): The UK Counter Terrorism Police on Sunday arrested a man on suspicion of attempting to cause an explosion with a small improvised explosive device sent via post to a residential address in north London.

The suspect was detained on Saturday morning in Cambridge, eastern England, under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act. He was taken into custody at south London police station, Sputnik reported.

Also Read | Oxford-AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 Vaccine Trials in UK to Resume After Brief Pause Over Volunteer’s Illness.

According to the press release, the suspicious package was received on Thursday in the London area of Cricklewood, and the specialized officers that attended the emergency call assessed it was a small improvised explosive device.

The man, who the Police said is in his 20s, was also arrested on suspicion of making and keeping explosives with intent to endanger life and property. (ANI)

Also Read | Zimbabwe’s 2nd Largest City Bulawayo Runs Out of Water, Municipality to Recycle Sewage for Consumption Purpose.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)