New Delhi [India], August 10 (ANI): Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi wrote to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Wednesday demanding the creation of an institutional mechanism to deal with domestic abuse abroad following the tragic suicide of an Indian-origin woman Mandeep Kaur in New York.

Kaur, who was allegedly tortured by her husband, committed suicide on August 3 after she posted an online video in which she spoke about years of traumatic domestic abuse by her husband Ranjotveer Singh Sandhu.

The distressing video went viral and sparked a massive outrage across India and abroad.

In a letter to minister Jaishankar, Chaturvedi requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to look into the issue of protection of Indian women facing domestic violence abroad, and take necessary actions in that regard.

"In my letter to MEA and WCD highlighted the recent suicide of Mandeep Kaur in NYC due to continued domestic violence and abuse by the husband. From 2017-19, Indian Missions have received over 3955 complaints from married women of Indian citizenship of domestic violence and harassment," she tweeted.

The Shiv Sena MP said there is an urgent need for the MEA and Ministry of Women and Child Development to develop a sound oversight mechanism to not only provide counselling but also protection to the women in distress abroad.

"Between the years 2017 to 2019, Indian Missions and Posts have received more than 3955 complaints from married women of Indian citizenship of domestic violence, harassment, and other matrimonial disputes. However, these figures are only representative of the cases directly reported to the Indian government," she wrote.

Priyanka Chaturvedi stressed that it is of utmost importance that sufficient awareness is created to promote the consular helpline and put an institutional mechanisms in place.

"Further recommendations of Standing Committee on the Registration of Marriage of Non-Resident Indian Bill, 2019 may be accepted and the Bill be passed by the Hon'ble Parliament at the earliest for statutory safeguards for the same," she said.

Earlier, the Indian consulate in New York City expressed grief over her demise.

"We are deeply saddened by the death of Mandeep Kaur in Queens, New York under most tragic circumstances. We are in touch with the US authorities at the Federal and local levels as well as the community. We stand ready to render all assistance," it had tweeted.

Before ending her life, Kaur released a heart-rending video, narrating the excruciatingly painful details of the torture she faced at the hands of her husband following which a massive storm took over social media. (ANI)

