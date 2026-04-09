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Thimpu [Bhutan], April 9 (ANI): Union Power Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday met Bhutan's Energy Minister Lyonpo Gem Tshering and plan to hold discussions on deepening the energy partnership between New Delhi and Thimpu.

Khattar is on a three-day visit to Bhutan.

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Sharing the details in a post on X, the Union Minister on Thursday informed that he also met the Indian Ambassador to Bhutan, Sandeep Arya.

He added, "During this visit, detailed discussions will be held on further strengthening India-Bhutan energy relations".

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https://x.com/mlkhattar/status/2042106558293975198?s=20

The high-profile visit comes after EAM Jaishankar met Bhutan's Foreign Minister Lyonpo DN Dhungyel in March on the sidelines of the Raisina Dialogue and reaffirmed India's dedication to deepening the unique bilateral partnership with Bhutan.

"Delighted to meet Bhutan FM Lyonpo DN Dhungyel on the sidelines of Raisina Dialogue 2026. Reaffirmed our commitment to deepen our unique partnership," Jaishankar stated in another post.

In February, Prime Minister of Bhutan Tshering Tobgay held a series of meetings with leading Indian industry figures on the sidelines of the India AI Impact Summit 2026, discussing collaboration in technology, digital infrastructure, connectivity, clean energy and sustainable development.

He also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi during the visit to Delhi.

PM Modi described the meeting as "outstanding," stating that India-Bhutan friendship continues to expand into new and transformative domains.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "The meeting with PM Tshering Tobgay was outstanding. We discussed how we can harness the power of AI for global good and in harmony with principles of sustainability. Our enduring India-Bhutan friendship, rooted in mutual trust, goodwill and close ties between our two peoples, continues to guide our partnership into new and transformative domains."

Official spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, said on X that PM Modi and Bhutan PM Tshering Tobgay reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation across energy, connectivity, development partnerships, and people-to-people ties. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)