New Delhi, December 31(ANI): Manoj Kumar Bharti, India's Ambassador to Indonesia, has been "concurrently accredited" as the next ambassador to Timor-Leste.

An MEA release said on Friday that Bharti, an Indian Foreign Service Officer of the 1988 batch, is expected to take up his assignment shortly.

Also Read | COVID-19 Now Infecting Thousands of Kids in US Amid Omicron Surge, Says CDC.

"Manoj Kumar Bharti, presently Ambassador of India to the Republic of Indonesia, has been concurrently accredited as the next Ambassador of India to the Democratic Republic of Timor-Leste, with residence in Jakarta," the release said.

Bharti was appointed India's ambassador to Indonesia in October last year. He has also served as Special Secretary in the Ministry of External Affairs. (ANI)

Also Read | UK: Squirrel Attacks 18 People in Buckley Town in 2-Day Christmas Rampage.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)