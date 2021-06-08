New Delhi, June 8: Multiple websites, including that of major news organisations such as the BBC, The New York Times, and CNN on Tuesday went offline and users attempting to access the sites were showing error messages. New York Times, CNN, among other international news websites are down along with popular websites like Pinterest, Reddit, Twitch, Spotify among others.

Preliminary reports suggest a technical glitch at a private CDN (Content Delivery Network) causing outage, more details awaited. Users reported receiving "Error 503 Service Unavailable" and "connection error pages" when attempting to log on to a number of websites. Numerous Websites Down: Sites Including Reddit, Paypal And Amazon Affected Due to Outage.

On Twitter, several unverified claims have reported that Fastly Edge systems, a popular CDN provider, could be the reason for the outage. A Content Distribution Network, or CDN, is a network of proxy servers and their data centers are distributed across a wide area. These companies run global networks of servers to improve the performance and availability of web services.

The Guardian Australia tweeted: "The Guardian's website and app are currently being affected by a wider internet outage and will be back as soon as possible."

