Philadelphia, Feb 1 (AP) Philadelphia's mayor says one person on the ground was killed and 19 were injured when an air ambulance crashed to the ground in a city neighbourhood on Friday night.

Mayor Cherelle Parker confirmed the casualties at a press conference Saturday. Six people on board a medical transport jet that crashed in Philadelphia were also killed. That is according to Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum.

The dead included a child who was receiving treatment at a Philadelphia hospital and her mother. All on board were from Mexico. At least six people on the ground were injured. (AP)

