Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Riva Ganguly Das (Photo Credit: Twitter)

New Delhi [India], October 18 (ANI): Secretary (East) in the Ministry of External Affairs Riva Ganguly Das on Monday addressed a webinar titled "Building Value Chain: Opportunities for India and ASEAN" and highlighted COVID-19 and health cooperation, digital technology, environment, and trade as avenues for enhancing India-ASEAN cooperation.

Taking to Twitter, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi informed that the webinar was hosted by EXIM Bank, India-ASEAN Centre and India-ASEAN Business Council.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: China's Inhalable Ad5-nCoV Vaccine May Boost Antibodies Upto 300-Fold, Claims Report.

"Building India-ASEAN value chains! Secretary (East) @rivagdas at a webinar hosted by EXIM Bank, India-ASEAN Centre and India-ASEAN Business Council, released a publication titled "Building Value Chain: Opportunities for India and ASEAN"," Bagchi tweeted.

"In her keynote address, Secretary (East) highlighted Covid-19 and health cooperation, digital technology, environment, and trade as avenues for enhancing India-ASEAN cooperation," Bagchi wrote in another tweet.

Also Read | General Colin Powell Dies: Former US State Secretary Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications.

Earlier this month, Riva Ganguly Das also addressed the Valedictory Session of the third India-ASEAN conference and underscored the importance of India-ASEAN common cultural and civilization heritage in strengthening Strategic Partnership in contemporary times. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)