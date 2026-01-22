Ashgabat [Turkmenistan], January 22 (ANI): India and Turkmenistan reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations, comprising of several matters such as defence, security, trade-economic, cultural and Consular matters, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

The followed the visit of MEA Secretary (West), Sibi George who led an official delegation to Ashgabat, Turkmenistan for the 5th Round of India-Turkmenistan Foreign Office Consultations and the SPECA (United Nations Special Programme for the Economies of Central Asia) Economic Forum, the Ministry said.

During his visit, George on Wednesday called on the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Deputy Chairman of Cabinet of Ministers, Rashid Meredov and conveyed to him warm greetings from External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar. They also discussed ways to further strengthen the mutually beneficial partnership between India and Turkmenistan.

"During the Foreign Office Consultations co-chaired by Secretary (West) and the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Myahri Byashimova, in Ashgabat, the same day, both sides reviewed the entire gamut of bilateral relations including Political, Defence, Security, Trade-Economic, Cultural, Education and Consular matters. The two sides also discussed cooperation under the framework of United Nations and other multilateral fora and exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest", the MEA statement read.

As per the MEA, representing India as a guest country at the SPECA Economic Forum, chaired by the Minister of Finance and Economy of Turkmenistan Mammetguly Astanagulov, Secretary (West) presented India's vision for enhancing trade, economic, investment and connectivity linkages between India and Central Asian countries.

The statement highlighted that the visit of Secretary (West) is in line with India's 'Extended Neighbourhood' policy to strengthen ties with Turkmenistan and other Central Asian countries with which India shares long-standing bonds of friendship and cooperation. (ANI)

