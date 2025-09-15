New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George on Monday held talks with Julius Pranevicius, Vice-Minister of the Lithuanian Foreign Ministry.

They discussed the progress in the bilateral relations and the prospect of diversifying cooperation, including in high technology, said MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

"Secretary (West) Sibi George met Mr. Julius Pranevicius, Vice-Minister, Lithuanian Foreign Ministry in New Delhi today. They discussed the progress in the bilateral relations and the prospect of diversifying cooperation including in high technology," Jaiswal said in a post on X.

Earlier on March 20, lauding the bilateral ties between Lithuania and India, Lithuania's Foreign Secretary Laimonas Talat-Kelpsa said that the ties between the two nations are "very good" and have only positive elements, giving a strong platform for future collaboration.

In an interview with ANI, he said that India and Lithuania have already identified certain areas which are producing practical results. He said that it has been 400 years since the first Lithuanian arrived in India and mentioned commemorating it. He also spoke about the connection between the Lithuanian Language and Sanskrit.

On India-Lithuania bilateral ties, he said, "The bilateral relationship that we have, we define as very good. It has only positive elements in it, and it gives a strong platform for future collaboration. So, we have already identified certain areas which are producing very practical results. One of those is cultural people-to-people cooperation. Like this year, for example, we celebrate 400 years since the first Lithuanian arrived in India. So we think it's a good opportunity to this be commemorated at a larger scale and at a higher level. We planned some projects in Goa, where this Lithuanian arrived, so maybe some visits from Lithuania will follow."

"Everyone knows in India, I guess, that Lithuanian language is connected to Sanskrit. So, this helps to identify Lithuania in Indian society, and we believe this is the element which was missing in the past because of 50 years of our occupation by the Soviet Union, we were erased from the map, we didn't have our embassy and we missed this chance that our European countries had after the Second World War," he added. (ANI)

