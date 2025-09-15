Jerusalem, September 15: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, on a visit to Israel on Monday, vowed Washington's "unwavering support" to Israel in its offensive in Gaza and called for Hamas' eradication. "The people of Gaza deserve a better future, but that future cannot begin until Hamas is eliminated," Rubio told reporters at a press conference alongside Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in Jerusalem. "You can count on our unwavering support and commitment to see it come to fruition," he added.

Netanyahu hailed Rubio's visit as "a clear message" of Washington's support for Israel, Xinhua news agency reported. Rubio denounced moves by several Western governments to recognise a Palestinian state, saying such decisions were "largely symbolic" and only served to "embolden" Hamas. "They have really no impact whatsoever about bringing us any closer to a Palestinian state. The only impact they actually have is it makes Hamas feel more emboldened," he said. Before the meeting, Rubio said the talks with Netanyahu would address Israel's "goals and objectives" for its military operation in Gaza. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Israeli PM Netanyahu Hold Talks Amid Gaza Crisis.

Asked about Gulf anger over last Tuesday's Israeli air strike in Doha, which killed six people including a Qatari security officer, Rubio said: "We are focused on what happens next." The strike, aimed at a Hamas negotiation team involved in Gaza truce talks, apparently failed to hit its targets. Rubio's visit came as Israel pressed on with its assault on Gaza City, carrying out strikes and bombing another high-rise building on Monday after destroying dozens in recent days, while the military prepared to further escalate the offensive with a larger-scale ground assault. Rubio to Press Israel on Gaza's Future During Official Visit.

Marco Rubio Meets Israeli PM in Jerusalem

Great to meet my friend US Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Jerusalem! 🇮🇱🇺🇸@SecRubio pic.twitter.com/7Wgl5lchAD — Benjamin Netanyahu - בנימין נתניהו (@netanyahu) September 15, 2025

About 300,000 people have fled Gaza City as Israel intensified strikes, Israel's Army Radio reported on Sunday, citing security officials. The Israeli military confirmed it had struck two high-rise buildings, claiming Hamas used them for intelligence gathering and surveillance. Israel says it plans to take over Gaza City as part of its declared aims to dismantle Hamas and release almost 50 hostages held by the group.

