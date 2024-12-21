Kathmandu, Dec 21 (PTI) A mild earthquake hit western Nepal's Bajura district on Saturday morning. There was no loss of life reported, however, dozens of houses developed cracks.

The tremor of 5.2 magnitude on the Richter scale with its epicentre in Gotri area of Jagannath rural municipality was recorded at 4.14 am, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

An official at the District Administration Office, Bajura, said that the earthquake did not result in any casualties but dozens of houses developed cracks.

A house located in Budhinanda Muncipilaty-4 collapsed and three children were evacuated safely, the official added.

On Tuesday evening, a mild earthquake hit Bajhang district of western Nepal, which was felt by people living in the surrounding districts as well.

The tremor of 4.3 magnitude epicentred at Dhamane area of Talkot rural municipality of Bajhang district was recorded at 5.07 pm, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring Centre.

However, there were no immediate reports of any damage due to the earthquake, according to Kishor Joshi, spokesperson at Bajhang district police office.

Situated on the precarious Himalayan seismic zone, Nepal is a highly earthquake prone country and its quake-battered western mountainous region is likely to face a threat of a bigger earthquake, seismologists have maintained.

According to the government's post-disaster needs assessment (PDNA) report, Nepal is the 11th most earthquake-prone country in the world.

