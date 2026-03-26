Singapore, March 26: An Indian-origin man has been charged in a Singapore court for allegedly allowing his two young children to sit on the rear boot of a moving luxury sports car, in an act authorities say endangered their safety. The accused, identified as Prem Anan Sugunakumar, was handed one count of committing a rash act involving children below the age of 14.

The charge relates to an incident that reportedly took place on October 20, 2025, in an upscale residential area of Singapore. According to authorities, the man drove the vehicle while his children, aged seven and eight, were seated on the car’s rear boot. Viral Video From Singapore: ‘Smooth Criminal’ Traffic Marshal Devon Woon Is Back.

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Videos of the incident had circulated on social media last year, drawing concern over the safety of the children. The footage appeared to show the children positioned outside the vehicle while it was in motion, raising questions about road safety and parental responsibility.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, March 25,Singapore police reiterated that children must be properly secured when travelling in vehicles. They emphasized that placing minors in unsafe positions, such as on car boots, poses serious risks. Nagaraju Balkam Arrested: Indian-Origin Man Held During Online Child Predator Sting Operation in Santa Fe, Bodycam Video Surfaces.

During the court hearing, the defence lawyer representing Sugunakumar informed the court that his client is considering a specific course of action and may enter an early guilty plea. The lawyer requested additional time to take instructions from his client. The case has been adjourned and is scheduled to return to court on April 22.

Under Singapore law, committing a rash act that endangers the safety of others can result in a jail term of up to six months, a fine of up to SGD 2,500, or both. However, if the victim is below the age of 14, the penalties may be doubled.

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