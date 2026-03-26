Thiruvananthapuram, March 26: The cyber wing of Kerala Police has registered a case against X Corp and a social media user for allegedly circulating an AI-generated video depicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Election Commission of India (ECI) in a “misleading and defamatory manner”.

An FIR was filed late Wednesday night at the Cyber Crime Police Station in Thiruvananthapuram against the X handle Laxmi N Raju (@valiant_Raju) and others. Authorities said the content was flagged through official channels, including the ECI, prompting immediate action. X Withholds Parody and Activist Accounts in India After Legal Orders, Sparks Censorship Debate.

“Upon verification, it was assessed that the material had the potential to mislead the public, undermine the credibility of constitutional bodies, and adversely impact the conduct of free and fair elections,” police said.

Kerala Police Book X Corp Over AI Video on PM Narendra Modi, ECI

STORY | Case registered against X platform over 'defamatory' AI video against PM, ECI The cyber wing of Kerala police has registered a case against social media platform X and one of its handles for circulating an AI-generated video allegedly depicting the PM and ECI in a… pic.twitter.com/mxY5EDVCHf — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 26, 2026

According to the FIR, the 1 minute 17 second video was allegedly uploaded with the intent to incite unrest. Investigators also noted that the platform did not remove the content despite receiving directions from authorities. Did Indian Government Direct Elon Musk To Block 2,355 Accounts, Including Reuters? Centre Denies X’s Claims, Says ‘No Such Order Issued’

The case has been registered under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, including charges related to intentional insult, forgery, and public mischief, along with Section 66C of the Information Technology Act dealing with identity theft.

Police confirmed that legal notices were sent to the intermediary under IT Act provisions, seeking swift removal of the video. The Cyber Operations Wing acted to curb the spread of the content in line with the Model Code of Conduct.

“Members of the public are advised to exercise due caution and refrain from creating, sharing, or amplifying unverified or misleading content, particularly during the election period,” officials said.

Authorities added that strict action will be taken against any activity that attempts to disrupt or influence free and fair elections.

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