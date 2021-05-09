Russian service members drive BMD-4M infantry fighting vehicles during a military parade on Victory Day, in Red Square in central Moscow, Russia May 9, 2021. (Photo credit: REUTERS)

Moscow [Russia], May 9 (ANI/Sputnik): A military parade commemorating the 76th anniversary of the victory over Nazi Germany in World War II has begun at the Red Square in Moscow, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Sunday.

The WWII parade annually takes place in Russia on May 9. However, the 2020 event was pushed back due to the pandemic to June 24, the day when the 1945 legendary Victory Parade was held.

More than 12,000 servicemen and over 190 units of military equipment will participate in a solemn march across the Red Square as part of the parade on Sunday, while 76 helicopters and planes are expected to fly over the Russian capital.

Drummers and the guard of honor will lead the dismounted column. They will be followed by 37 parade units that will include officers, sergeants and soldiers of formations and military units, student officers and cadets of military educational institutions, pupils of Suvorov and Nakhimov schools, cadet corps and members of the Yunarmiya military patriotic social movement, servicewomen. (ANI/Sputnik)

