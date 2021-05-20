Jerusalem, May 20 (AP) Israel's defense minister says the military is prepared to expand its campaign against Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip, despite ongoing international efforts to reach a cease-fire.

The minister, Benny Gantz, said on Thursday that Israeli forces are “turning the clock back on Hamas and it won't be able to recover.”

He spoke during a tour of Israeli artillery batteries near the Gaza border and said that Israeli troops are operating “with full resolve” and “in a politically responsible manner” as the fighting neared the end of its 11th day.

The latest, fourth war between Israel and Gaza's militant Hamas rulers erupted on May 10. So far in the conflict, Palestinian militants have fired more than 4,000 rockets at Israel from the Gaza Strip, some hitting deeper in Israeli territory and with greater accuracy than ever before.

Israel has hit the territory with relentless airstrikes, and at least 230 Palestinians have been killed, including 65 children and 39 women. The casualty tolls are from the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not break the numbers down into fighters and civilians. (AP)

