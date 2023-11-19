World News | Mohamed Ghassan Moumoon Appointed as New Maldives Defence Minister

Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Earlier on Friday, Maldivian President-elect Mohamed Muizzu took the oath as the eighth President of the Maldives, said the Maldives President's Office in a press statement.

Agency News ANI| Nov 19, 2023 04:52 PM IST
World News | Mohamed Ghassan Moumoon Appointed as New Maldives Defence Minister
Maldivian Defence Minister, Mohamed Ghassan Moumoon (Photo/X @MoDmv)

Male [Maldives], November 19 (ANI): The Maldivian politician and Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) leader, Mohamed Ghassan Moumoon was appointed as the new Defence Minister of the Maldives on Sunday.

Taking to X, the Maldive Ministry of Defence congratulated the leader saying, "Congratulations Hon. Mohamed Ghassan Maumoon @mgmaumoon on being appointed as the Minister of Defence. Wishing a warm welcome from all staff at Defence Ministry."

Earlier on Friday, Maldivian President-elect Mohamed Muizzu took the oath as the eighth President of the Maldives, said the Maldives President's Office in a press statement.

In an oath-taking ceremony, the Maldives Chief Justice, Uz Ahmed Muthasim Adnan, administered the oath to the newly elected President at the Special Assembly of the People's Majlis held at the Republic Square.

As per the press statement, following the oath-taking ceremony, President Muizzu signed the Instrument of Oath and the Chief Justice and the Speaker of Parliament, Mohamed Aslam, signed as witnesses.

President Muizzu's acceptance of the oath of office was followed by a 21-gun salute and the National Anthem, with Hussain Mohamed Latheef also sworn in as the Maldivian Vice President.

The Presidential Inauguration ceremony was attended by former President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, former President Mohamed Nasheed, and former President Dr. Mohamed Waheed.

Also in attendance at the inauguration were high-level foreign delegates and several invitees.

India had received an invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to attend the oath-taking ceremony of Maldives president-elect Mohamed Muizzu, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Thursday.

Union Minister of Earth Sciences Kiren Rijiju arrived in the Maldives on Thursday to attend the swearing-in ceremony of President Mohamed Muizzu.

The Union minister was received by senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Maldives and the Office of the President-elect.

Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) candidate Muizzu won the Maldivian presidential elections last month.

He won with more than 53 per cent of the vote in the second round of voting, after emerging as the frontrunner in the first round with 46 per cent votes, followed by Ibrahim Solih's 39 per cent.

Prime Minister Modi had also congratulated Muizzu on his victory.

"Congratulations and greetings to @MMuizzu on being elected as President of the Maldives. India remains committed to strengthening the time-tested India-Maldives bilateral relationship and enhancing our overall cooperation in the Indian Ocean Region," PM Modi had posted on X. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

