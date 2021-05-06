Geneva [Switzerland], May 6 (ANI): Lauding the United States for extending support to waiving patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines amid the global health crisis, Director-General of the World Health Organisation (WHO) Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus termed the Biden administration's decision as "powerful example of US leadership to address global health challenges".

"This is a monumental moment in the fight against #COVID19. The commitment by @POTUS Joe Biden and @USTradeRep @AmbassadorTai to support the waiver of IP protections on vaccines is a powerful example of US leadership to address global health challenges," the WHO chief tweeted.

Commending the US for this historic decision for vaccine equity, prioritising the well-being of all people everywhere at a critical time, he said: "Now let's all move together swiftly, in solidarity, building on the ingenuity and commitment of scientists who produced life-saving #COVID19 vaccines."

He added that the White House support for the temporary waiving IP on COVID-19 vaccines "reflects the wisdom and moral leadership of US to support vaccine equity and work to end this pandemic".

US President Joe Biden's administration on Wednesday (local time) announced its support for a global waiver on patent protections for COVID-19 vaccines and said it will negotiate the terms at the World Trade Organisation (WTO).

"These extraordinary times and circumstances of call for extraordinary measures. The US supports the waiver of IP protections on COVID-19 vaccines to help end the pandemic and we will actively participate in @WTO negotiations to make that happen," US Trade Representative Katherine Tai said in a statement.

This comes as India, South Africa, and other nations had requested to waive certain portions of the Agreement on Trade-Related Aspects of Intellectual Property Rights (TRIPS) for all members of the WTO.

The requested waiver was to provide many people with possible access to vaccines and treatments for COVID-19, including in developing countries. (ANI)

