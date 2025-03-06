Bridgetown [Barbados], March 6 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Thursday received the 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' Award on behalf of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from the President of Barbados Dame Sandra Mason.

Margherita said the award was bestowed upon PM Modi in acknowledgment of his strategic leadership and significant assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also Read | US Tariff: Impact of Tariffs Imposed by Donald Trump Will Be Felt on India, Says FM Nirmala Sitharaman.

In a post on X, he said, "Honoured to receive, on behalf of PM Narendra Modi the 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' Award from the President of Barbados, H.E Dame Sandra Mason, at the Government House in Bridgetown, in the presence of PM H.E Mia Amor Mottley, FM H.E Kerrie Symmonds and other dignitaries. The award was bestowed upon PM in acknowledgment of his strategic leadership & significant assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic."

https://x.com/PmargheritaBJP/status/1897578755427614858

Also Read | S Jaishankar Security Lapse: UK's Foreign Office Condemns Khalistan Protest Outside Chatham House During EAM Meeting.

"In a ceremony held in Bridgetown, Barbados, Minister of State for External Affairs and Textiles, Shri Pabitra Margherita received the prestigious 'Honorary Order of Freedom of Barbados' Award bestowed upon Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in recognition of his strategic leadership and valuable assistance during the Covid-19 pandemic," a statement by the Ministry of External Affairs said.

As per the ministry's tatement, the award announcement was made at the second India-CARICOM Leaders' Summit in Georgetown, Guyana.

"The award announcement was made by Mia Amor Mottley, SC, M.P., the Prime Minister of Barbados, during a meeting with Prime Minister Modi on November 20, 2024, held on the sidelines of the 2nd India-CARICOM Leaders' Summit in Georgetown, Guyana. Prime Minister Mottley acknowledged the vital role played by Prime Minister Modi in strengthening international cooperation and support during the unprecedented situation during COVID19 pandemic," the statement said.

While receiving the award on behalf of Prime Minister Modi, Margherita expressed his gratitude for the recognition.

As per the statement, Margherita said, "It is a profound honour to represent Prime Minister Narendra Modi and accept this prestigious award on his behalf. This recognition underscores the deepening ties between India and Barbados, as well as our shared commitment to collaboration and development, especially in times of crisis."

"Since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1966, India and Barbados have fostered a robust partnership characterized by continuous engagement and development initiatives. This award symbolizes the enduring friendship between the two nations," the statement added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)