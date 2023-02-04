Colombo [Sri Lanka], February 4 (ANI): Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Saturday arrived in Colombo to attend the 75th Independence Day celebrations of Sri Lanka.

"Happy to arrive in Colombo to attend the 75th Independence Day celebrations of Sri Lanka. Thank Honourable State Minister of Foreign Affairs @TharakaBalasur1 for the warm welcome. Look forward to my engagements including interactions with Indian diaspora," tweeted Muraleedharan.

Also Read | Chinese ‘Spy’ Balloon: Another 'Surveillance' Balloon of China Transiting Latin America, Says Pentagon.

At the invitation of the Government of Sri Lanka, Muraleedharan is visiting Colombo to participate in the celebrations connected with the 75th Independence Day of Sri Lanka.

During the visit, the Minister of State will also have separate bilateral interactions with President Ranil Wickremesinghe and the Sri Lankan Foreign Minister, MUM Ali Sabry on matters of mutual interest. He will also have an interactive session with prominent members of the Indian Diaspora, said the Ministry of External Affairs press release.

Also Read | Elon Musk Didn't Defraud Investors With 2018 Tesla Tweets, Says US Jury.

Minister of External Affairs, S Jaishankar also congratulated his Lankan counterpart MUM Ali Sabry on their 75th Independence Day.

"Warm congratulations to FM @alisabrypc and the Government and people of SriLanka on 75 years of their Independence," tweeted Jaishankar.

He further reiterated that India would remain a dependable partner and a reliable friend of Sri Lanka guided by the Neighbourhood First policy.

"Guided by our Neighbourhood First policy, India will always remain a dependable partner and a reliable friend," tweeted Jaishankar.

India's Neighbourhood First policy, accords primacy to nations in the periphery with a focus on encouraging trade, connectivity and people-to-people contact.

India shares its geographical boundary with Afghanistan, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Maldives, Pakistan, Nepal and Sri Lanka. India's policy towards its immediate neighbourhood is based on efforts to build peace and cooperation in South Asia.

It may be recalled that this year also marks the 75th anniversary of establishing diplomatic relations between India and Sri Lanka.

Sri Lanka is India's close neighbour and friend and occupies a central place in its 'Neighbourhood First' policy and India is committed to standing with the people of the country for their economic recovery, growth and prosperity. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)