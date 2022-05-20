MoS Murleedharan expresses concern over global food insecurity in New York

New York [US], May 19 (ANI): Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan expressed his concern over global food insecurity while speaking at the US chaired Ministerial on 'Global Food Security- Call to Action' in New York.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden Welcomes Sweden, Finland Applications to NATO.

Speaking at the conference, MoS Murleedharan pointed out that according to a report by Global Report on Food Crises, 139 million people had suffered across the world from conflict-induced acute food insecurity. He further stated that this situation is a severe issue and it can't be neglected.

In addition, Muraleedharan said that India is strongly committed to the cause of global food security and has also contributed to the UN's Central Emergency Response Fund (CERF) and the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (UNOCHA) in response to various humanitarian crises over the years.

Also Read | Shanghai Likely To Resume Cross-District Public Transport From May 22, Days After Strict COVID-19 Lockdown.

In reference to the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Afghanistan and Sri Lanka's acute economic crisis, MoS Murleedharan in his speech said, "India will play its due role in advancing global food security. And it will do so in a manner in which it will uphold equity, display compassion and promotes social justice."

On the sidelines of the meeting on Thursday, MoS Muraleedharan engaged in discussions with the Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation Minister of Zambia, Stanley Kakubo.

"Had fruitful discussion with H.E. Stanley Kakubo, Minister of Foreign Affairs & International Cooperation of Zambia on sidelines of Ministerial Meeting on Global Food Security-Call to Action'. Discussed wide range of issues covering entire gamut of our bilateral cooperation," MoS said in a statement on Twitter. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)