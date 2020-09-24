Moscow [Russia], September 24 (ANI/Sputnik): Moscow's COVID-19 death toll has risen by 15 over the past day to 5,115, the Russian capital's coronavirus response centre said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Another 15 patients, who were diagnosed with pneumonia and tested positive for the coronavirus infection, died in Moscow," the centre said.

Also Read | Donald Trump to Pay Respects to Late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at Supreme Court: White House.

On Monday, the single-day increase to the death toll was 16. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)