Washington, September 24: US President Donald Trump will pay his respects to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg at the Supreme Court here on Thursday, the White House said in a statement. Ginsburg's casket arrived at the Supreme Court for a private ceremony on Wednesday morning, Xinhua news agency reported.

"I offer our heartfelt condolences on the loss of Ruth Bader Ginsburg. That loss is widely shared but we know that it falls most heavily on the family," Chief Justice John Roberts said in his remarks during the ceremony. The public may pay their respects later in the day and on Thursday. US Ambassador to Pakistan William Todd Says ‘Islamabad Must Take Sustained and Irreversible Action Against Terrorism’.

Ginsburg died last week at the age of 87 due to complications related to metastatic pancreas cancer. A renowned champion of women's rights and a liberal icon, Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court by then president Bill Clinton in 1993. She was the second woman appointed to the highest court in the United States and served for more than 27 years.

Ginsburg will lie in state at the US Capitol on Friday, becoming the first woman in history to be honoured this way. She will be buried at Arlington National Cemetery, which is across the Potomac River from Washington, according to the Supreme Court.

Flags outside some federal buildings have been lowered to half staff to mark Ginsburg's death. Trump has said he will name Ginsburg's replacement on Saturday.Republicans, who have a majority in the Senate, appear to have enough votes to confirm the pick, which would cement a 6-3 conservative majority in the Supreme Court.

