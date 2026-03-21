Abu Dhabi [UAE], March 21 (ANI/WAM): Since its launch under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative, launched by the Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority - Awqaf Abu Dhabi at the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan, has raised AED3.3 billion during the Holy Month, representing an inspiring humanitarian model and a national initiative aimed at establishing a sustainable endowment funding source to support orphans across the UAE and enhance their quality of life, while strengthening social cohesion and contributing to a more balanced and sustainable society.

Among the generous contributions received by the initiative is the Mother of the Nation City project worth AED1 billion, launched through a collaboration between Awqaf Abu Dhabi and Eagle Hills. The project comes in recognition of the great care and attention given by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the "Mother of the Nation," Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), as the beating heart of giving and generosity in UAE society, with its returns dedicated to supporting the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans.

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His Highness Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes' Affairs and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Erth Zayed Philanthropies, said: "As we conclude the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative, launched at the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan and carried through its blessed days, we commend the strong engagement from individuals and institutions across the UAE, which has culminated in a remarkable achievement of AED3.3 billion in contributions. This reflects the deeply rooted values of giving and solidarity that define our society, as well as a shared sense of responsibility towards supporting those most in need. The initiative has also reinforced the role of sustainable endowment as a key pillar of social development, ensuring the continuity and expansion of its humanitarian impact.

"The success of this initiative reflects the UAE's longstanding approach to humanitarian work, built on collaboration and integration across sectors. It underscores our belief that investing in people is fundamental to building a more stable and prosperous future. We will continue to advance impactful initiatives that enhance quality of life and further strengthen endowment as an effective development tool contributing to a more cohesive and sustainable society."

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The initiative presents an inspiring humanitarian model and a national effort aimed at establishing a sustainable endowment funding source dedicated to supporting orphans across the UAE and enhancing their quality of life, while strengthening social cohesion and contributing to a more balanced and sustainable society.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi expressed its sincere appreciation and gratitude to Their Highnesses the Sheikhs and major supporters whose generous initiatives and contributions played a pivotal role in enhancing the humanitarian impact achieved by the initiative. The Authority affirmed that these contributions reflect the UAE leadership's longstanding approach to promoting the values of giving and sustainable philanthropy, while translating its vision of strengthening social cohesion and supporting the most vulnerable members of society.

The initiative, which was launched on the first day of Ramadan, witnessed strong community engagement and active participation from national institutions, business leaders, and individuals, reflecting the deeply rooted values of generosity and solidarity within UAE society. It also aligns with the objectives of the Year of the Family in strengthening family stability and reinforcing shared social responsibility toward vulnerable groups.

The initiative also reflected a high level of community solidarity and institutional support, with significant contributions from several organisations and business leaders. Among the most notable was a contribution of AED150 million from Yusuffali M.A., Chairman of Lulu Group International, and a matching AED150 million contribution from Emirates Red Crescent, in addition to AED100 million contributions from Erth Zayed Philanthropies, Awqaf Abu Dhabi, Mubadala Investment Company, Aldar, Binghatti Holding, businessman Sunny Varkey, Emirati businessman Hasan Abdullah Ismaik, and HRE Development, alongside an agreement with MAIR Group to implement development projects worth AED200 million, and another agreement with Lulu Group International to develop projects worth AED100 million. Additional contributions included development projects worth AED100 million from Manafie for Development and Investment and AlSayyah Group, as well as projects worth AED100 million from The Sons of Hamad Suhail Al Khaili.

The initiative also saw several supportive community initiatives from institutions, national figures and philanthropists, reaffirming that caring for orphans is a shared responsibility that unites all segments of society, and that the UAE community stands together as one family to support its members and strengthen their stability and future.

Abdulhamid Mohamed Saeed, Chairman of the Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority - Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said: "The Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative represents a pioneering national model that transforms community generosity into a sustainable endowment system capable of ensuring continuous support for orphans and amplifying its impact across generations. The generous contributions witnessed throughout the initiative reflect the deep cohesion between leadership, society and national institutions, reaffirming that caring for orphans is a shared responsibility rooted in the UAE's enduring humanitarian values. At Awqaf Abu Dhabi, we are proud that this initiative has contributed to strengthening endowment as a strategic development tool that supports investment in people and advances sustainable philanthropy in the UAE."

Fahad Abdulqader Al Qassim, Director General of the Endowments and Minors' Funds Authority - Awqaf Abu Dhabi, said: "The wide participation witnessed throughout the Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative reflects the deeply rooted culture of generosity and solidarity within UAE society. This initiative has also helped strengthen awareness of endowment as a sustainable development tool capable of transforming individual and institutional contributions into long-term humanitarian impact that benefits orphans and society as a whole. We greatly value the support of the wise leadership and all contributors who played a key role in the success of this initiative."

The Mother of the Nation Endowment for Orphans initiative aims to transform community contributions into sustainable endowment assets, invested through an approved institutional model that generates long-term returns dedicated to supporting orphans across education, healthcare and dignified living, thereby enhancing their quality of life and strengthening their integration into society.

The initiative also reflects the humanitarian legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, whose vision established philanthropy and solidarity as core pillars of the UAE's national identity. It further embodies the values and principles championed by H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, "Mother of the Nation", in supporting families and strengthening their stability, while reinforcing endowment as a sustainable development tool capable of creating lasting humanitarian impact across generations.

Awqaf Abu Dhabi affirmed that the impact achieved by the initiative reflects the strength of partnership between the public and private sectors and the wider community, reaffirming the UAE's continued leadership in promoting a humanitarian model based on solidarity and sustainability, ensuring a more stable and prosperous future for orphans and future generations. (ANI/WAM)

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