Madrid [Spain], July 16 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Wednesday visited the headquarters of Spain's top football league, La Liga, in Madrid. The visit was part of his official tour to Spain, aimed at attracting global investment to the state, encouraging technology exchange, and creating jobs under the "Global Dialogue 2025" initiative.

Yadav is currently on the second leg of his two-nation tour. He reached the Spanish capital after completing a three-day visit to the United Arab Emirates on Tuesday.

According to a post on X by the Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister's Office (CMO), Yadav met senior La Liga officials and discussed possible cooperation in sports and youth development. The discussions covered a range of topics, including infrastructure support, grassroots development, and football training.

"Hon'ble Chief Minister Dr. Mohan Yadav, during his visit to Madrid, Spain, visited the LaLiga office and held discussions with senior officials to explore collaboration in sports and youth development. The discussions focused on football training, grassroots development, and infrastructure support in Madhya Pradesh. This visit reflects the state's vision to empower youth through global sports partnerships," The MP CMO stated on X.

Yadav will remain in Spain until July 19. During his stay, he is scheduled to hold bilateral meetings with India's Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik, and explore business and investment opportunities in Madhya Pradesh. He will also take part in a leadership dialogue, interact with business forums in Madrid and Barcelona, meet members of the Indian community, and go on an industry tour.

Earlier in the day, Yadav arrived in Madrid, leading a high-level delegation as part of his official visit to Spain.

Yadav and his delegation were received at the Madrid Barajas Airport by India's Ambassador to Spain, Dinesh K Patnaik.

Sharing the pictures of the MP CM's arrival, the Indian embassy in Spain wrote, "High-level delegation led by Hon'ble Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh Mohan Yadav arrived in Madrid, Spain, today. Ambassador Dinesh K Patnaik received the delegation at the Madrid Barajas Airport."

During his three-day visit to the UAE, Yadav held several meetings for potential future collaborations, including a significant meeting with senior officials from DP World and Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA), as well as meetings with e& (formerly Etisalat), the Director of LuLu Group International, Salim MA, and the Tata Group.

MP CM also met with the UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi.

