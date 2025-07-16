A scandal involving a figure known as "Red Uncle" (Chinese: 红大叔) or "Sister Hong" (红姐) has become one of China’s most talked-about viral phenomena of 2025, igniting heated online debate and widespread media coverage both domestically and internationally. The internet is buzzing with this bizarre and disturbing scandal that has taken Chinese social media by storm. Search terms like “Red Uncle video,” “Sister Hong viral video,” “Red Uncle video where to watch,” “Miss Hong viral video,” “Red Uncle Telegram link,” “Miss Hong scandal,” and “Miss Hong videos China” have exploded across Google Trends and platforms like Weibo, X (formerly Twitter) and Telegram. At the centre of this controversy is a 38-year-old man from Nanjing, Jiangsu province, who posed as a woman named “Sister Hong” (also referred to as Miss Hong or Ms Hong) to allegedly lure hundreds of men into intimate encounters, all while secretly filming them. Reports claimed that over 1,600 men were involved, although police stated the precise number was exaggerated and did not confirm a specific figure! China’s ‘Red Uncle’ Scandal: Man Posing as Woman Films Hookups With More Than 1,000 Men in Nanjing, Arrested.

Who Is 'Red Uncle' aka 'Sister Hong'?

The man, surnamed Jiao, reportedly lived a dual identity both online and offline. Online, he went by the name "Sister Hong" (紅姐), while some netizens dubbed him “Red Uncle” due to his age (previously reported to be a 60-year-old) and masculine features despite presenting himself as a woman. Jiao allegedly used cross-dressing, wigs, filters, and altered voice recordings to build a fake female persona. Using this disguise, he allegedly seduced men—mostly heterosexual—on dating apps, inviting them over to his home under the impression that they were meeting a woman.

What’s in the Viral 'Red Uncle' Videos?

What has truly alarmed the public is that these encounters were reportedly secretly recorded—without the participants’ consent—and later distributed in paid online chat groups. Some sources claim that over 1,600 men were involved, although police have denied the exact figure, citing that the actual number is still under investigation. Nevertheless, the shock value, combined with the graphic nature of the content, has made the videos go viral under various names, including “Miss Hong videos” and “Red Uncle viral video original.”

Searches Related to 'Red Uncle' aka 'Sister Hong' or 'Miss Hong' Go Viral Worldwide (File Image)

Searches Related to 'Red Uncle' aka 'Sister Hong' or 'Miss Hong' Go Viral Worldwide (File Image)

Searches Related to 'Red Uncle' aka 'Sister Hong' or 'Miss Hong' Go Viral Worldwide (File Image)

Searches Related to 'Red Uncle' aka 'Sister Hong' or 'Miss Hong' Go Viral Worldwide (File Image)

In an even more disturbing twist, reports suggest that some videos were shared under misleading file names and links, drawing unsuspecting viewers into downloading or accessing them. The search queries for “Red Uncle video where to watch” and “original Sister Hong clip” only amplify the digital chaos surrounding this incident.

Where to Watch 'Red Uncle Video' or 'Sister Hong Viral Video'

Chinese authorities have taken extensive measures to remove all related videos from public platforms, and sharing or searching for this material is illegal. Distribution, possession, or viewing may be subject to criminal penalties in China. Many sites advertising “Red Uncle video original” are either scams or illegal sources.

Searches Related to 'Red Uncle' aka 'Sister Hong' or 'Miss Hong' Go Viral Worldwide (File Image)

Public Reaction and Legal Fallout

The scandal has drawn widespread attention not only for its salacious details but also for its ethical and legal implications. Chinese authorities are now investigating the matter under charges related to privacy violation, distribution of explicit content, and possibly public health violations, as multiple parties involved may have been exposed to STDs.

Meanwhile, public health officials have issued urgent calls for testing, urging anyone who may have come in contact with the perpetrator to come forward anonymously. Netizens have expressed shock, disgust, and confusion, as well as concern over how such deception was carried out undetected for so long.

Why Is This Going Viral?

This scandal has all the ingredients of a social media firestorm: deception, cross-dressing, secret recordings, viral videos, and the potential for hundreds, if not thousands, of lives to be affected. Keywords like “Miss Hong scandal,” “Red Uncle video original,” and “Sister Hong viral video” continue to trend globally as curious users, digital sleuths, and meme-makers try to piece together the truth.

However, authorities have strongly warned against downloading or sharing any such videos, stating that doing so could lead to legal consequences. Cybercrime teams are monitoring platforms for the circulation of these clips.

Final Thoughts

The “Red Uncle” or “Sister Hong” scandal is a chilling reminder of how the internet can be weaponised to exploit, deceive, and violate privacy at an unprecedented scale. What began as a localised deception in Nanjing has now evolved into an international viral controversy. As investigations unfold, this case may shape future conversations around digital consent, identity fraud, and the dangers of unregulated online spaces.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 16, 2025 03:04 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).